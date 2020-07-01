Banco do Brasil sells $545.4 mln in loans to BTG Pactual

US Markets

SAO PAULO, July 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run lender Banco do Brasil SA said on Wednesday it has sold a 2.9 billion-real ($545.40 million) non-performing loan portfolio to BTG Pactual SA .

In a securities filing, BB said the transaction has an estimated impact of 371 million reais ($69.77 million) in its third-quarter earnings before taxes. ($1 = 5.3172 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Writing by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Sandra Maler) ((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BANCO DO BRASIL LOAN BOOK/BTG PACTUAL

