Banco do Brasil says no deal for asset management unit being assessed

Jamie McGeever Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

BRASILIA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA said on Monday it continued to consider strategic alternatives for its asset management division, known as BB DTVM, but no specific deal was being discussed.

Reuters reported on Friday that the state-controlled bank had resumed the sale process and told interested parties it expected delivery of binding offers next month, citing three sources with knowledge of the matter.

In a securities filing on Monday, Banco do Brasil said it continued to weigh up options and opportunities as part of its strategy for its third-party asset management activities.

