US Markets

Banco do Brasil says has had no word from govt about CEO change

Contributors
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Ricardo Brito Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA said on Thursday that it has received no information from the government about the dismissal of CEO Andre Brandao.

Updates Bolsonaro reaction to question about CEO

SAO PAULO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA said on Thursday that it has received no information from the government about the dismissal of CEO Andre Brandao.

On Wednesday, local media reported that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had decided to fire Brandao, who has been in the post less than four months, after he launched a plan to close 361 branches and an employee buyout program.

Bolsonaro's supporters in Brasilia early on Thursday asked him about the potential dismissal of Brandao, but he did not respond.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, in Sao Paulo, and Ricardo Brito, in Brasilia; editing by Jason Neely)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular