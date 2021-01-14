Banco do Brasil says has had no word from govt about CEO change

Updates Bolsonaro reaction to question about CEO

SAO PAULO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA said on Thursday that it has received no information from the government about the dismissal of CEO Andre Brandao.

On Wednesday, local media reported that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had decided to fire Brandao, who has been in the post less than four months, after he launched a plan to close 361 branches and an employee buyout program.

Bolsonaro's supporters in Brasilia early on Thursday asked him about the potential dismissal of Brandao, but he did not respond.

