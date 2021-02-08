Banco do Brasil says 5,533 workers joined buyout programs

SAO PAULO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - State-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA said 5,533 workers have joined its buyout programs, announced earlier in January.

The bank said the layoffs would impact its fourth-quarter results. The lender had 92,106 employees in September.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

