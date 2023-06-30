Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) closed at $10.29, marking a -1.53% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.84%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 17.81% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 4.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Banco Do Brasil SA as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Banco Do Brasil SA is projected to report earnings of $0.59 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.26%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Banco Do Brasil SA should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Banco Do Brasil SA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Banco Do Brasil SA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.32. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.41.

We can also see that BDORY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Banks - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

