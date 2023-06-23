Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) Stock Moves -0.47%: What You Should Know

Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) closed the most recent trading day at $10.62, moving -0.47% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 21.25% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 2% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.66% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Banco Do Brasil SA as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Banco Do Brasil SA is projected to report earnings of $0.59 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.26%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Banco Do Brasil SA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.82% lower within the past month. Banco Do Brasil SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Banco Do Brasil SA has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.41 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.37.

We can also see that BDORY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Banks - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

