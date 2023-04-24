Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) closed at $8.66, marking a +0.7% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 19.57% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Banco Do Brasil SA as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Banco Do Brasil SA is projected to report earnings of $0.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.82%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Banco Do Brasil SA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Banco Do Brasil SA currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Banco Do Brasil SA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.5, so we one might conclude that Banco Do Brasil SA is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that BDORY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.35. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Banks - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.92 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.