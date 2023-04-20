Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) closed at $8.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.35% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 17.17% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 7.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Banco Do Brasil SA as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Banco Do Brasil SA is projected to report earnings of $0.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.82%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Banco Do Brasil SA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Banco Do Brasil SA is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Banco Do Brasil SA has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.47 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.47, which means Banco Do Brasil SA is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that BDORY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.91 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

