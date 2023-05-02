Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) closed at $8.36, marking a -1.88% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 7.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 11.31% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 1.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.53% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Banco Do Brasil SA as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Banco Do Brasil SA is projected to report earnings of $0.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.82%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Banco Do Brasil SA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Banco Do Brasil SA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Banco Do Brasil SA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.49. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.42, which means Banco Do Brasil SA is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that BDORY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.99 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.