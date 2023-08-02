Banco Do Brasil S.A. - ADR (BDORY) Price Target Increased by 15.18% to 13.15

The average one-year price target for Banco Do Brasil S.A. - ADR (OTC:BDORY) has been revised to 13.15 / share. This is an increase of 15.18% from the prior estimate of 11.42 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.22 to a high of 18.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.97% from the latest reported closing price of 10.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Do Brasil S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDORY is 0.17%, an increase of 397.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.89% to 600K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 128K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 104K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing an increase of 24.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDORY by 39.53% over the last quarter.

MPLAX - Praxis International Index Fund holds 98K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 79K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing a decrease of 19.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDORY by 3.38% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 48K shares. No change in the last quarter.

