Banco Do Brasil S.A. - ADR (BDORY) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Banco Do Brasil S.A. - ADR said on June 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 will receive the payment on July 10, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.67%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Do Brasil S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 30.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDORY is 0.17%, an increase of 393.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.21% to 649K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.24% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Banco Do Brasil S.A. - ADR is 11.42. The forecasts range from a low of 8.07 to a high of $16.98. The average price target represents an increase of 9.24% from its latest reported closing price of 10.45.

The projected annual revenue for Banco Do Brasil S.A. - ADR is 125,923MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.13.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 128K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 104K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing an increase of 24.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDORY by 39.53% over the last quarter.

MPLAX - Praxis International Index Fund holds 98K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 95K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing an increase of 13.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDORY by 36.63% over the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 66K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 68.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDORY by 88.75% over the last quarter.

