Banco do Brasil reports nearly 12% growth in Q2 profit

SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA on Wednesday reported a 11.7% jump in second-quarter net profit, surpassing analyst estimates.

The bank posted adjusted net profit of 8.78 billion reais, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected 8.65 billion reais.

