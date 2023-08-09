News & Insights

Banco do Brasil reports nearly 12% growth in Q2 profit

August 09, 2023

SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA on Wednesday reported a 11.7% jump in second-quarter net profit, surpassing analyst estimates.

The bank posted adjusted net profit of 8.78 billion reais, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected 8.65 billion reais.

