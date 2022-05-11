US Markets

Banco do Brasil reports 34.6% jump in quarterly profit

Contributors
Aluisio Alves Reuters
Peter Frontini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA's first quarter net profit grew 34.6%, exceeding expectations, as it reported a strong performance in all segments.

Adds details on earnings report

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA's BBAS3.SA first quarter net profit grew 34.6%, exceeding expectations, as it reported a strong performance in all segments.

Adjusted net income came in at 6.61 billion reais ($1.29 billion), while the average analyst estimate compiled by Refinitiv was for 5.34 billion reais.

Net interest income (NII) - a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit cost - rose 5.6% from a year earlier, to 15.33 billion reais, even as Brazil's rising key interest rate affected funding costs in the quarter, the bank said.

Return on equity, a gauge of profitability, was 17.6%, up 1 percentage points from the previous quarter.

($1 = 5.1375 reais)

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves and Peter Frontini Editing by Grant McCool)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular