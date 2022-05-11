Banco do Brasil reports 34.6% jump in quarterly profit

Adds details on earnings report

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA's BBAS3.SA first quarter net profit grew 34.6%, exceeding expectations, as it reported a strong performance in all segments.

Adjusted net income came in at 6.61 billion reais ($1.29 billion), while the average analyst estimate compiled by Refinitiv was for 5.34 billion reais.

Net interest income (NII) - a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit cost - rose 5.6% from a year earlier, to 15.33 billion reais, even as Brazil's rising key interest rate affected funding costs in the quarter, the bank said.

Return on equity, a gauge of profitability, was 17.6%, up 1 percentage points from the previous quarter.

($1 = 5.1375 reais)

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves and Peter Frontini Editing by Grant McCool)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.