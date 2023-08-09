Banco do Brasil reports 12% growth in Q2 profit

Recasts with guidance, adds more details on earnings

SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA on Wednesday beat profit expectations, while also raising its 2023 growth estimate for its credit portfolio.

The bank posted adjusted net profit of 8.78 billion reais ($1.79 billion) for the second quarter, up nearly 12% on the previous year, and beating the forecasts of analysts polled by Refinitiv of 8.65 billion reais.

The performance was backed by "good results in its loan portfolio and securities allocated in treasury," the lender said in a statement accompanying the results.

The bank now expects its loan book to grow between 9%-13% in 2023, from a previous estimate of between 8%-12%. In the quarter ended in June, its loan book grew 13.6% from the previous year to 1.04 trillion reais.

After reporting a yearly growth in loan-loss provisions of 144.3%, the lender also raised its forecast for the total money to be set aside for bad loans this year to between 23 billion and 27 billion reais, from 19 billion-23 billion reais.

The company's interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit cost, rose 34.2% from a year earlier, to 22.89 billion reais, also surpassing analysts' expectations of 21.98 billion reais.

($1 = 4.9021 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Isabel Woodford)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.