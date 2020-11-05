US Markets

Banco do Brasil profit falls 23% on additional provisions

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

State-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA on Thursday reported a drop in third-quarter recurring profit as the bank set aside an additional 2 billion reais ($353 million)for potential loan losses stemming from the coronavirus crisis.

SAO PAULO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - State-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA on Thursday reported a drop in third-quarter recurring profit as the bank set aside an additional 2 billion reais ($353 million)for potential loan losses stemming from the coronavirus crisis.

Recurring net income came in at 3.482 billion reais, 23.3% down from a year earlier, the bank said.

Total loan-loss provisions were at 5.508 billion reais, up 40.5% from a year earlier, including the 2 billion reais in extraordinary provisions. Like its rivals, however, provisions were down from the previous quarter.

The bank's profitability remained stable at 12%, still well bellow pre-pandemic levels.

Loan book growth remained sluggish, rising 1.2% in the quarter and adding pressure to net interest income.

Newly appointed CEO Andre Brandao will discuss Banco do Brasil's results and outlook with journalists later on Thursday.

($1 = 5.6635 reais)

