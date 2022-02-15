Banco do Brasil plans to announce JV for asset manager by June

SAO PAULO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - State-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA intends to announce a joint-venture for its BB DTVM asset management business by June, CEO Fausto Ribeiro told journalists on Tuesday on a call.

Ribeiro said the bank is close to receiving offers for the unit as it is in final talks to decide how the JV is going to work.

The CEO said the business has not lost market share to new players, such as XP Inc XP.O, contrary to most of its rivals.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely)

