News & Insights

Stocks
BDORY

Banco do Brasil downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs

December 05, 2024 — 04:59 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Goldman Sachs downgraded Banco do Brasil (BDORY) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of R$26, down from R$31. The firm expects the company’s earnings growth outlook to be more challenging given the deterioration in asset quality, particularly in rural loans, and a slowdown in net interest income growth, pressured by funding costs, weaker loan growth and a smaller contribution from Patagonia.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BDORY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BDORY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.