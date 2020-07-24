US Markets

Banco do Brasil CEO to step down in August

The chief executive of state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA, Rubem de Freitas Novaes, has tendered his resignation, effective in August, the bank said in a securities filing on Friday.

July 24 (Reuters) - The chief executive of state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA, Rubem de Freitas Novaes, has tendered his resignation, effective in August, the bank said in a securities filing on Friday.

Novaes gave his resignation under the "understanding that the company needs renewal to confront coming times with many innovations in the banking system."

The statement did not name a replacement.

Novaes, a 74-year-old University of Chicago-trained economist, was appointed by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

Since taking the helm of the bank in January 2019, Novaes has been arguing that Banco do Brasil should be privatized in order to better compete with its private peers. Bolsonaro rejects the idea.

