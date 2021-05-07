US Markets

Banco do Brasil CEO says Bolsonaro demanded higher profitability

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO, May 7 (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil SA's BBAS3.SA new Chief Executive Fausto Riberio told journalists on Friday that President Jair Bolsonaro asked him to work to increase the state-controlled lender's profitability.

Ribeiro took the helm of the bank in April, replacing Andre Brandao, who quit in March after a tussle with Bolsonaro over a cost-cutting plan.

