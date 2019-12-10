US Markets

Banco do Brasil CEO says bank unlikely to be privatized

Contributor
Marcela Ayres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil's Chief Executive Rubem Novaes on Tuesday predicted the bank was unlikely to be privatized even though he would favor such a move.

BRASILIA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil's BBAS3.SA Chief Executive Rubem Novaes on Tuesday predicted the bank was unlikely to be privatized even though he would favor such a move.

In an audience in Brazil's lower house to explain his previous comments supporting the bank's privatization, Novaes said such a move would be up to politicians and that President Jair Bolsonaro had already ruled it out.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres, in Brasilia; Writing by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christian Plumb and Chris Reese)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular