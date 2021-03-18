Banco do Brasil CEO resigns, leaving bank April 1

SAO PAULO, March 18 (Reuters) - State-controlled Brazilian lender Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA said Chief Executive Andre Brandao has resigned and is expected to leave his post on April 1, according to a Thursday filing.

Banco do Brasil did not say who will replace Brandao, who had come under pressure this year from President Jair Bolsonaro over cost-cutting plans.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Brad Haynes)

