Banco do Brasil CEO quits in latest shakeup for state firms

SAO PAULO, March 18 (Reuters) - State-controlled Brazilian lender Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SAon Thursday said Chief Executive Andre Brandao has resigned and is expected to leave his post on April 1, adding to a wave of turnover at the country's biggest state firms.

Banco do Brasil did not say who will replace Brandao, who had come under pressure this year from President Jair Bolsonaro over cost-cutting plans.

The resignation comes a month after Bolsonaro moved to replace the CEO of Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, known as Petrobras, over fuel price hikes. The head of state power company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA ELET6.SA, or Eletrobras, quit in January over what he called a lack of political support for privatizing the company.

Brandao took the helm of Banco do Brasil in September, after the resignation of former CEO Rubem Novaes.

In January, the bank announced a raft of measures aiming to save up to $500 million, responding to pressure from minority investors to increase its profitability. The plan included an employee buyout program and the closure of some 360 locations.

