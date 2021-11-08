US Markets

Banco do Brasil beats profit estimates and lifts 2021 outlook

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA on Monday posted a higher-than-expected third quarter profit on lower provisions for bad loans and said it is likely to post a full-year net income of up to 21 billion reais ($3.81 billion).

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA on Monday posted a higher-than-expected third quarter profit on lower provisions for bad loans and said it is likely to post a full-year net income of up to 21 billion reais ($3.81 billion).

Recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, came in at 5.139 billion reais, up 47.6% from the same period a year earlier, and above an analysts estimate compiled by Refinitiv of 4.496 billion reais. Its return on equity came in at 14.3%.

($1 = 5.5103 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular