Banco do Brasil beats profit estimates and lifts 2021 outlook

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA on Monday posted a higher-than-expected third quarter profit on lower provisions for bad loans and said it is likely to post a full-year net income of up to 21 billion reais ($3.81 billion).

Recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, came in at 5.139 billion reais, up 47.6% from the same period a year earlier, and above an analysts estimate compiled by Refinitiv of 4.496 billion reais. Its return on equity came in at 14.3%.

($1 = 5.5103 reais)

