Banco do Brasil beats profit estimate on lower provisions

SAO PAULO, May 6 (Reuters) - State-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA on Thursday reported forecast-beating first-quarter profits, the latest Brazilian lender to be helped by lower provisions for bad loans.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, rose 44.7% to 4.913 billion reais, above an estimate of 4.041 billion reais compiled by Refinitiv.

The beat comes as analysts and investors are eager to hear from Chief Executive Fausto Ribeiro, appointed to head the bank after former CEO Andre Brandao quit following a tussle with President Jair Bolsonaro over a cost-cutting plan.

The measures were aimed at increasing the bank's profitability and close the gap with private-sector peers. Banco do Brasil posted a first-quarter return on equity of 15.1%, up 3 percentage points from the previous quarter.

The bank lowered bad loan provisions 54.2% from a year earlier, in a sign that its management believes they have set aside adequate funds for the economic impact of the pandemic. Earlier this week private sector rivals Itau Unibanco Holding SA and Banco Bradesco SA reported similar declines.

Its 90-day default ratio went up slightly to 1.95%, mainly on loans to individuals. With the expiration of forbearance plans established in the early days of the pandemic, Brazilian banks have started to show an uptick in delinquency.

The bank's loan book grew by 2.2% in the quarter, mainly on demand from individuals and agribusiness.

Banco do Brasil posted a net interest income, earnings from loans minus deposit costs, of 14.564 billion reais, up 4% year-over-year. The bank said its cost of deposits had dropped.

Operating costs remained almost stable from a year earlier, but declined 4.8% from the previous quarter, as the bank implemented an employee buyout program.

On Friday, newly-appointed CEO Ribeiro will take questions from the media and analysts for the first time.

