Banco do Brasil beats profit estimate on lower provisions

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO, May 6 (Reuters) - State-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA on Thursday reported first-quarter profits that beat analysts' estimates, helped by lower provisions for bad loans.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, roseto 4.913 billion reais, up 44.7% from a year earlier, above an estimate of 4.041 billion reais compiled by Refinitiv.

