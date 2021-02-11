Banco do Brasil beats profit estimate despite higher provisions

SAO PAULO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - State-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA beat estimates for fourth-quarter profit despite higher provisions for bad loans.

Recurring net income came in at 3.695 billion reais, ahead of a 3.485 billion reais Refinitiv forecast, but down 20.1% year/over-year.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christian Plumb)

