Banco de Sabadell (BNDSF) Price Target Increased by 15.36% to 1.73

The average one-year price target for Banco de Sabadell (OTC:BNDSF) has been revised to 1.73 / share. This is an increase of 15.36% from the prior estimate of 1.50 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.25 to a high of 2.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.63% from the latest reported closing price of 1.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco de Sabadell. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNDSF is 0.24%, an increase of 1.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.39% to 614,188K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 96,204K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96,418K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNDSF by 17.79% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 75,199K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,761K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNDSF by 14.52% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 44,647K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,177K shares, representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNDSF by 6.17% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 41,935K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 36,363K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.