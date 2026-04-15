Banco de Chile - Depositary Receipt (BCH) Price Target Increased by 14.77% to 44.30

The average one-year price target for Banco de Chile - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:BCH) has been revised to $44.30 / share. This is an increase of 14.77% from the prior estimate of $38.60 dated April 9, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $39.95 to a high of $48.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.23% from the latest reported closing price of $39.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 147 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco de Chile - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 10.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCH is 0.08%, an increase of 44.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.11% to 12,815K shares. The put/call ratio of BCH is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,294K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,292K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCH by 47.66% over the last quarter.

Itau Unibanco Holding holds 836K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 645K shares , representing an increase of 22.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCH by 16.72% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 732K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 936K shares , representing a decrease of 27.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCH by 10.09% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 494K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 235K shares , representing an increase of 52.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCH by 172.67% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 483K shares.

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