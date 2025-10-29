Banco de Chile - Depositary Receipt (BCH) Price Target Increased by 13.57% to 34.75

The average one-year price target for Banco de Chile - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:BCH) has been revised to $34.75 / share. This is an increase of 13.57% from the prior estimate of $30.59 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $34.38 to a high of $35.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.53% from the latest reported closing price of $34.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco de Chile - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 11.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCH is 0.13%, an increase of 4.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.81% to 17,177K shares. The put/call ratio of BCH is 4.78, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 3,650K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,152K shares , representing an increase of 13.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCH by 13.79% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 1,850K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,575K shares , representing an increase of 14.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCH by 23.75% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,219K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,281K shares , representing a decrease of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCH by 3.96% over the last quarter.

TT International Asset Management holds 890K shares.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 507K shares. No change in the last quarter.

