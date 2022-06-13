Banco de Chile Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BCH

In trading on Monday, shares of Banco de Chile (Symbol: BCH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.41, changing hands as low as $19.00 per share. Banco de Chile shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BCH's low point in its 52 week range is $15.60 per share, with $22.7399 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.15.

