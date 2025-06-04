Is Banco De Chile (BCH) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Banco De Chile (BCH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Banco De Chile is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 857 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Banco De Chile is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCH's full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, BCH has returned 33.5% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 6.5%. This means that Banco De Chile is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

CBOE Global (CBOE) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 16.3%.

For CBOE Global, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Banco De Chile belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 66 individual companies and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 23% so far this year, so BCH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

CBOE Global, however, belongs to the Securities and Exchanges industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #18. The industry has moved +59.6% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Banco De Chile and CBOE Global. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

