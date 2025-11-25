Is Banco De Chile (BCH) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Banco De Chile (BCH) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Banco De Chile is one of 864 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Banco De Chile is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCH's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that BCH has returned about 62.9% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 12%. This means that Banco De Chile is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

EPR Properties (EPR) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 17.5%.

The consensus estimate for EPR Properties' current year EPS has increased 1.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Banco De Chile belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 67 individual stocks and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 40.7% so far this year, so BCH is performing better in this area.

In contrast, EPR Properties falls under the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry. Currently, this industry has 20 stocks and is ranked #63. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -7.2%.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Banco De Chile and EPR Properties as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

