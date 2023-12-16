Banco de Chile - ADR (BCH) Price Target Increased by 6.86% to 24.02

The average one-year price target for Banco de Chile - ADR (NYSE:BCH) has been revised to 24.02 / share. This is an increase of 6.86% from the prior estimate of 22.48 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.77 to a high of 24.74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.27% from the latest reported closing price of 23.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco de Chile - ADR. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 5.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCH is 0.07%, a decrease of 8.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.49% to 6,188K shares. The put/call ratio of BCH is 1.68, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,348K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,437K shares, representing a decrease of 6.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCH by 6.92% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 367K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 442K shares, representing a decrease of 20.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCH by 20.47% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 365K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 95.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCH by 439.93% over the last quarter.

FEDDX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Discovery Fund holds 314K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares, representing an increase of 15.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCH by 5.53% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 307K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 292K shares, representing an increase of 4.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCH by 3.36% over the last quarter.

Banco de Chile Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Banco de Chile occupies a leading role in Chile's financial industry, for its continued strength, profitability and contribution to the development of the country. The company permanently seeks, in everything they do, to be the best bank for its customers, the best place to work and the best investment for the shareholders.

