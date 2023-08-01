Banco de Chile - ADR (BCH) Price Target Increased by 10.57% to 22.81

The average one-year price target for Banco de Chile - ADR (NYSE:BCH) has been revised to 22.81 / share. This is an increase of 10.57% from the prior estimate of 20.63 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.58 to a high of 23.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.04% from the latest reported closing price of 22.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco de Chile - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCH is 0.07%, an increase of 6.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.76% to 5,874K shares. The put/call ratio of BCH is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,392K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,405K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCH by 9.86% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 686K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares, representing an increase of 71.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCH by 205.48% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 292K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCH by 0.44% over the last quarter.

FEDDX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Discovery Fund holds 265K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares, representing an increase of 6.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCH by 8.16% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 255K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 252K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCH by 79.62% over the last quarter.

Banco de Chile Background Information

Banco de Chile occupies a leading role in Chile's financial industry, for its continued strength, profitability and contribution to the development of the country. The company permanently seeks, in everything they do, to be the best bank for its customers, the best place to work and the best investment for the shareholders.

