Banco de Brasil exec Haui named to head BB Seguridade after CEO resigns

SAO PAULO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian insurer BB Seguridade BBSE3.SA said on Tuesday its CEO Ullisses Assis has resigned from his position and its controlling shareholder, Banco do Brasil BBAS3.SA, has nominated one of its executives to replace him.

The state-run lender named Andre Haui, who has worked for Banco do Brasil for 23 years and currently leads the bank's U.S. subsidiary, as Assis' replacement.

Assis, who led BB Seguridade since 2021, stepped down "to pursue new professional challenges in the private sector," the company said in a securities filing.

Assis will be replaced on an interim basis by current chief financial officer Rafael Sperendio until the next CEO is approved by the insurer's board of directors, it said.

