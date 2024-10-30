News & Insights

Banco Comercial Portugues Reports Strong 2024 Earnings

October 30, 2024 — 02:03 pm EDT

Banco Comercial Portugues (GB:0RJN) has released an update.

Banco Comercial Portugues reported a strong financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with a net income increase of 9.7% year-on-year, reaching EUR 714.1 million. The bank demonstrated solid capital ratios and liquidity indicators, alongside a notable growth in customer funds by 9.1%, underscoring its robust business model. Despite significant charges related to its CHF mortgage loan portfolio, the bank’s profitability and efficiency continued to improve, reflecting its resilience in the financial market.

