Banco Comercial Portugues Reports Strong 2024 Earnings

Banco Comercial Portugues reported a strong financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with a net income increase of 9.7% year-on-year, reaching EUR 714.1 million. The bank demonstrated solid capital ratios and liquidity indicators, alongside a notable growth in customer funds by 9.1%, underscoring its robust business model. Despite significant charges related to its CHF mortgage loan portfolio, the bank’s profitability and efficiency continued to improve, reflecting its resilience in the financial market.

