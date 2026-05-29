Banco Comercial Portugues (BPCGY) Surges 11.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR (BPCGY) shares rallied 11.2% in the last trading session to close at $11.01. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 0.5% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of Banco Comercial Portugues touched a new 52-week high during Thursday's trading. An overall favorable broader market sentiment probably drove the BPCGY stock higher.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -66.7%. Revenues are expected to be $1.13 billion, up 16.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Banco Comercial Portugues, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on BPCGY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Banco Comercial Portugues belongs to the Zacks Banks - Foreign industry. Another stock from the same industry, Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY), closed the last trading session 0.7% lower at $40.27. Over the past month, ISNPY has returned 1.9%.

Intesa Sanpaolo's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -1.9% over the past month to $1.07. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +12.6%. Intesa Sanpaolo currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR (BPCGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.