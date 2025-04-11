Is Banco Comercial Portugues (BPCGY) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR (BPCGY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 859 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BPCGY's full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BPCGY has moved about 23% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 5.4%. As we can see, Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Brown & Brown (BRO). The stock is up 14.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown's current year EPS has increased 2.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 66 individual stocks and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.4% so far this year, meaning that BPCGY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Brown & Brown falls under the Insurance - Brokerage industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #70. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.9%.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR and Brown & Brown as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

