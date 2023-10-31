Banco Comercial Portugues (BPCGF) Price Target Increased by 117.77% to 0.40

The average one-year price target for Banco Comercial Portugues (OTC:BPCGF) has been revised to 0.40 / share. This is an increase of 117.77% from the prior estimate of 0.19 dated October 30, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.27 to a high of 0.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.09% from the latest reported closing price of 0.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Comercial Portugues. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 7.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPCGF is 0.14%, an increase of 1.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.33% to 782,123K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 110,992K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117,581K shares, representing a decrease of 5.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPCGF by 0.06% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 103,056K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102,162K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPCGF by 1.82% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 94,022K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82,513K shares, representing an increase of 12.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPCGF by 20.87% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 61,767K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,539K shares, representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPCGF by 7.50% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 49,853K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,912K shares, representing a decrease of 10.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPCGF by 4.42% over the last quarter.

