Banco Comercial Português (BPCGF) Price Target Increased by 64.34% to 1.00

The average one-year price target for Banco Comercial Português (OTCPK:BPCGF) has been revised to $1.00 / share. This is an increase of 64.34% from the prior estimate of $0.61 dated January 28, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.83 to a high of $1.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 213.78% from the latest reported closing price of $0.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 147 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Comercial Português. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPCGF is 0.26%, an increase of 5.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.84% to 1,605,884K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 211,977K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 123,147K shares , representing an increase of 41.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPCGF by 104.18% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 132,026K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 109,143K shares , representing an increase of 17.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPCGF by 44.37% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 120,381K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 137,190K shares , representing a decrease of 13.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPCGF by 1.35% over the last quarter.

COAVX - Columbia Overseas Value Fund holds 109,622K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,602K shares , representing an increase of 34.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPCGF by 67.86% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 104,651K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.