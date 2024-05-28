Banco Comercial Announces 2023 Dividend Payout

Banco Comercial Portugues (GB:0RJN) has released an update.

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. has announced that starting June 21, 2024, shareholders will receive a dividend for the 2023 financial year, with a gross dividend of €0.0170 per share, resulting in a net dividend of €0.01224 or €0.01275 after taxes. The dividends will be credited by the financial intermediary where the shareholders’ accounts are held. Additionally, the company’s shares will be traded ex-dividend from June 19, 2024.

