News & Insights

Stocks

Banco Comercial Announces 2023 Dividend Payout

May 28, 2024 — 05:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Banco Comercial Portugues (GB:0RJN) has released an update.

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. has announced that starting June 21, 2024, shareholders will receive a dividend for the 2023 financial year, with a gross dividend of €0.0170 per share, resulting in a net dividend of €0.01224 or €0.01275 after taxes. The dividends will be credited by the financial intermediary where the shareholders’ accounts are held. Additionally, the company’s shares will be traded ex-dividend from June 19, 2024.

For further insights into GB:0RJN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.