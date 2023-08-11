Banco BTG Pactual (B3:BPAC3) Price Target Increased by 9.05% to 16.53

The average one-year price target for Banco BTG Pactual (B3:BPAC3) has been revised to 16.53 / share. This is an increase of 9.05% from the prior estimate of 15.16 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.23 to a high of 21.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.21% from the latest reported closing price of 16.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco BTG Pactual. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPAC3 is 0.01%, a decrease of 18.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 1K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

REMG - SPDR Bloomberg SASB Emerging Markets ESG Select ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.