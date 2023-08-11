News & Insights

Banco BTG Pactual (B3:BPAC3) Price Target Increased by 9.05% to 16.53

August 11, 2023 — 06:28 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for Banco BTG Pactual (B3:BPAC3) has been revised to 16.53 / share. This is an increase of 9.05% from the prior estimate of 15.16 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.23 to a high of 21.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.21% from the latest reported closing price of 16.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco BTG Pactual. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPAC3 is 0.01%, a decrease of 18.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 1K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BR:BPAC3 / Banco BTG Pactual SA Shares Held by Institutions

REMG - SPDR Bloomberg SASB Emerging Markets ESG Select ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

