Banco BTG Pactual (B3:BPAC11) Price Target Increased by 6.09% to 36.14

The average one-year price target for Banco BTG Pactual (B3:BPAC11) has been revised to 36.14 / share. This is an increase of 6.09% from the prior estimate of 34.07 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 to a high of 44.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.38% from the latest reported closing price of 32.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco BTG Pactual. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 4.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPAC11 is 0.45%, an increase of 40.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.47% to 182,341K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 42,879K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,617K shares, representing an increase of 37.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPAC11 by 138.57% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,213K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,265K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPAC11 by 14.23% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,277K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,338K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPAC11 by 9.96% over the last quarter.

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 14,599K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,097K shares, representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPAC11 by 30.02% over the last quarter.

PRIJX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund holds 13,578K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,348K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPAC11 by 15.00% over the last quarter.

