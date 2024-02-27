Banco BTG Pactual (B3:BPAC11) Price Target Increased by 5.98% to 42.16

The average one-year price target for Banco BTG Pactual (B3:BPAC11) has been revised to 42.16 / share. This is an increase of 5.98% from the prior estimate of 39.78 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 to a high of 50.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.10% from the latest reported closing price of 36.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 157 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco BTG Pactual. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 6.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPAC11 is 0.53%, an increase of 6.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.82% to 213,111K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 42,879K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,772K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,080K shares, representing an increase of 9.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPAC11 by 2.25% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,751K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,515K shares, representing an increase of 12.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPAC11 by 3.69% over the last quarter.

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 15,202K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,025K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPAC11 by 1.33% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 10,958K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,985K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPAC11 by 8.82% over the last quarter.

