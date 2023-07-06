Banco BTG Pactual (B3:BPAC11) Price Target Increased by 5.15% to 31.21

The average one-year price target for Banco BTG Pactual (B3:BPAC11) has been revised to 31.21 / share. This is an increase of 5.15% from the prior estimate of 29.68 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.27 to a high of 39.90 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.58% from the latest reported closing price of 32.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco BTG Pactual. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPAC11 is 0.31%, a decrease of 11.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.88% to 166,448K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 26,617K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,373K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPAC11 by 25.83% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,213K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,265K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPAC11 by 14.23% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,277K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,338K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPAC11 by 9.96% over the last quarter.

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 15,097K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,718K shares, representing a decrease of 10.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPAC11 by 12.84% over the last quarter.

PRIJX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund holds 13,578K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,348K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPAC11 by 15.00% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

