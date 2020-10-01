Banco Bradesco Sa (BBDO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 02, 2020

Dividends
Banco Bradesco Sa (BBDO) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.002 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BBDO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -33.33% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $3.2, the dividend yield is .75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBDO was $3.2, representing a -60.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.05 and a 23.84% increase over the 52 week low of $2.58.

BBDO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BBDO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.45.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BBDO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

