Banco Bradesco Sa (BBDO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2020

Banco Bradesco Sa (BBDO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.002 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BBDO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -97.8% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $3.12, the dividend yield is .77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBDO was $3.12, representing a -61.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.05 and a 21.06% increase over the 52 week low of $2.58.

BBDO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BBDO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.45.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates,

