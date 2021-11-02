Banco Bradesco Sa (BBDO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 03, 2021

Banco Bradesco Sa (BBDO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.003 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BBDO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $3.17, the dividend yield is 1.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBDO was $3.17, representing a -34.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.86 and a 11.76% increase over the 52 week low of $2.84.

BBDO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Toronto Dominion Bank (TD). BBDO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.4.

