Banco Bradesco Sa (BBDO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Banco Bradesco Sa (BBDO) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.003 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BBDO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.2, the dividend yield is .86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBDO was $4.2, representing a -34.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.38 and a 62.84% increase over the 52 week low of $2.58.

BBDO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BBDO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.34.

