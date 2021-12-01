Banco Bradesco Sa (BBDO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Banco Bradesco Sa (BBDO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.003 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 13, 2022. Shareholders who purchased BBDO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -94.64% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $3.09, the dividend yield is 1.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBDO was $3.09, representing a -36.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.86 and a 3.69% increase over the 52 week low of $2.98.

BBDO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG). BBDO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.45.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bbdo Dividend History page.

